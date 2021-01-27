Jan. 27 Face of the Day: Michelle Powell

Michelle Powell is a familiar face on and around the 100 Block.
Powell was born and raised in Underwood and still lives there today. She attended Underwood High School and graduated in 1987. After high school, Powell went to Northwest Missouri State University, where she studied recreational therapy.
After getting her degree, she returned to southwest Iowa to work at Hopp Physical Therapy in Council Bluffs for 24 years and, at one point, run a convenience store in her hometown of Underwood. She said she truly enjoyed working with Dennis Hopp, but an expansion of her family’s business led to her making a career change. P
owell’s nieces — Sara Berge, Rachel Adams and Becca Wiggins — and her sister, Tracy Linquist, own Dusted Charm, a women’s clothing, home decor and gift boutique at 120 W. Broadway. The family operated from a storefront about a block east of the current location before moving to the 100 Block this summer. Powell has been helping them out part-time for a while, but decided to go full-time in July.
Powell said it’s been great seeing her family’s business grow. Not only do they operate the storefront, but they also have an online shopping site, as well as an app for smart phone use. Powell said that being on the 100 Block not only provides more visibility for the business, it’s a great spot to make great friends and neighbors. She said the business community has been very supportive, and it’s great being part of a vibrant part of town.
Powell loves her family, and she said it’s great being around them almost every day while working at the shop. They all love traveling together, and she recalled a Florida vacation where more than 20 relatives stayed in a giant house together and had a blast. She’s hoping the pandemic ends sooner than later so they can do something similar again. Powell and the Dusted Charm team hope to see you soon.
Their website is dustedcharm.com and the Dusted Charm app can be downloaded on the Google and Apple app stores.