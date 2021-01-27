Jan. 27 Face of the Day: Michelle Powell

Michelle Powell is a familiar face on and around the 100 Block.

Powell was born and raised in Underwood and still lives there today. She attended Underwood High School and graduated in 1987. After high school, Powell went to Northwest Missouri State University, where she studied recreational therapy.

After getting her degree, she returned to southwest Iowa to work at Hopp Physical Therapy in Council Bluffs for 24 years and, at one point, run a convenience store in her hometown of Underwood. She said she truly enjoyed working with Dennis Hopp, but an expansion of her family’s business led to her making a career change. P

owell’s nieces — Sara Berge, Rachel Adams and Becca Wiggins — and her sister, Tracy Linquist, own Dusted Charm, a women’s clothing, home decor and gift boutique at 120 W. Broadway. The family operated from a storefront about a block east of the current location before moving to the 100 Block this summer. Powell has been helping them out part-time for a while, but decided to go full-time in July.