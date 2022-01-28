Jan. 28 Face of the Day: Alexis Gil

Alexis Gil is soaking up her final days as a Yellow Jacket.

Gil, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She was a student in the Lewis Central Community School District until her eighth grade year, when she transferred to Wilson Middle School. Gil is now a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School, and looking back at the past four years, she said it’s been a great experience.

“I love TJ,” she said. “It’s such a supportive community, and everyone in this school has been so kind. The teachers are definitely here for every student ... I just love this school.”

Gil is a member of the TJ dance team, and she said it’s been a fun season of competing and getting the Yellow Jacket fans hyped up during games. She said that may outings in recent years were hampered due to COVID-19, so she’s grateful to be going full-time with her team during her senior year.

Gil will be dancing the night away Saturday, but not in uniform. She’ll be joining her friends and peers for the school’s Snow Ball winter dance. What’s more, Gil will be a senior representative on the Snow Ball court. She said she was both shocked and flattered when she learned she was elected, as she didn’t even run to be on the court. She said it just goes to show how kind the TJ community is.

Gil said she’s definitely looking forward to yet another great memory to add to her senior year.

Following high school, Gil will attend Iowa Western Community College on a full-ride scholarship as part of the Pottawattamie Promise program, an Iowa West Foundation initiative. Her goal is to become a mental health and substance abuse counselor, so she’ll be majoring in addictive studies. Gil said she’s lived with substance abuse in her personal life, and it’s inspired her to become an advocate for those suffering from addiction and other conditions.

“I’ve witnessed it first-hand,” she said. “I just want to be there for people.”

Gil only has so much time left at Thomas Jefferson, and she said she’s going to spend every second left wisely. She’s ready for her future, but she knows that when she’s gone, she’s going to miss her TJ family, so she’s going to make every second count.

— Joe Shearer