Jan. 28 Face of the Day: Matt Stile

Matt Stile has had a great start to his high school years. Matt, 15, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he’s currently a freshman at Heartland Christian School, where’s he’s been attending since preschool. He has an older sister, Sarah, who is a senior, and a younger brother, Jacob, who is a fourth-grader at the school.

Heartland Christian has been his second home for most of his life, and he just started the last chapter of his career there entering high school. Matt looks back at his time there so far with fondness and is looking forward to growing and making new experiences over the next few years.

“It’s been really fun,” he said. “We’re like one big family here. And there are great teacher here who treat you well.”

Matt is a student-athlete, playing basketball and baseball for the Eagles. He said one of the best parts of taking the step up to high school is being able to compete on a higher level. He’s currently in the middle of hoops season, and he was excited to get back on the court last night after having Tuesday’s matchup against Omaha Christian Academy postponed due to the snowy weather.

Outside of sports and the classroom, Matt loves getting his hands dirty as an aspiring auto mechanic. He said he’s been into cars for a long time and eventually got under the hood to know what makes them tick. He’s worked on some old trucks, including his dad’s, and a couple of Dodge Chargers. He’ll be able to drive soon, and he’s ready to be able to hit the open road and also be able to take care of his ride.