Jan. 28 Face of the Day: Mia Laustrup

Mia Laustrup was born and raised in Council Bluffs and has made a name for herself by serving the community through volunteerism and her involvement with the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s STARS program.

A STARS scholar herself, Laustrup now directs the program long supported by the Iowa West Foundation.

Laustrup is one of four new members joining the IWF’s advisory committee and participated in IWF’s Women of Color academy in 2022.

“I strive to be an advocate for those who need it most in the community, specifically the underserved demographic in Council Bluffs and surrounding areas,” she said.

Prior to joining CBSF, Mia worked in cosmetology and esthetics full-time while earning her bachelor’s degree in education. She found nonprofit work to be her true passion.

Currently, Laustrup is the President of Impact CB’s Executive Committee, Vice President of the Lewis Central Education Foundation Board, Chair of the Communications Committee for the Human Services Advisory Council, and board member at-large for All Care Health Center and well as a committee member for The 712 Initiative and Share My Smile.

A self-proclaimed continual learner, Laustrup completed her master’s degree in project management and communications from Bellevue University and participates in Young Not-for-Profit Professionals of the Midlands, Leadership Council Bluffs (Class of 33) and the Metro Young Latino Professionals Association.

She is married to husband, Brian, and together they have three boys: Hayden, Dominic and Benson, and two dogs. Laustrup loves to play competitive games of dominos with friends.

Fun fact: One of Mia’s first cars was a 1990 Plymouth Acclaim dubbed “Blueberry” for its exterior and interior design.