Jan. 29 Face of the Day: AJ Schiltz

AJ Schiltz is a Cardinal at heart, but when he’s rolling he dons the Titan blue.

Schiltz, turning 18 next month, is a native of Glenwood. He was a student in the Glenwood Community School District through middle school, but he transferred to Treynor High School his freshman year. He said a lot of his family is from Treynor and went to school there, so it seemed like the right move for him.

He’s now a senior, and he said it’s been a great time being a part of the Cardinal family.

“It’s been a great place for me to be,” he said.

Schiltz is a year-round athlete, competing in football, baseball and track at Treynor. The Cardinals don’t have a bowling team, so he is a part-time Lewis Central Titan during the season. He was seen with his teammates rolling in the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl yesterday afternoon. He said he’s been rolling with all the city guys for years, and they’ve all formed a great bond.

The energy was high as Schiltz and the rest of the competitors took to the lanes. He was also in the spotlight at the city’s seniors were honored after play. He said the past four years of sports have made his high school experience a great one.

“I just had a lot of fun playing sports over the years,” he said. “I’ve been on a lot of great teams and made some great memories with the guys.”

Schiltz said he isn’t sure where he is going to school after graduation, but he said he wants to continue playing baseball. Speaking of, Schiltz said he is amped for his senior season, and is hoping Treynor can make the state tournament and win a game for the first time in some years.

He said his current and past history teachers have inspired him to pursue a career in education. He wants to follow in their footsteps, teaching future generations about the world’s past events. He said his favorite period of history is around World War II.

Whether it’s with the Cardinals or Titans, Schiltz loves giving it all when competing in athletics.

— Joe Shearer