Jan. 29 Face of the Day: Brady the dog

Brady the dog hasn’t won a Puppy Bowl, but he’ll be the Most Valuable Pup in your household.

Brady is a 10-month-old terrier mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he “can start off a bit nervous, but after a few moments he turns into a rambunctious puppy.”

Brady is looking for an owner who will help him get his energy out and provide proper training to make him the best boy. His adoption fee is $225, which includes neutering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands thanks Lewis Central’s leadership students who came by the shelter Thursday to volunteer. They cleaned out cat kennels, tidied up around the place and did dishes. The shelter can have over 150 animals at any given time, so volunteers help keep the ship moving straight. Give Midlands a call if you or your organization would like to schedule some volunteer time.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.