Jan. 29 Face of the Day: Brahn Glasnapp

Brahn Glasnapp has an open road ahead of him, but he has a few ideas as to what he wants to do with his future.

Glasnapp, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs. He attended Underwood Elementary School through his third grade year before transferring to Heartland Christian School, where he is currently a sophomore. He has an older sister, Sophia, who is a senior at the school.

Glasnapp said it was definitely a shock going from a public school to a small, private school, but he said he’s loved his time at Heartland Christian ever since.

“Going from Underwood to here was a big change, but it was definitely well worth it,” he said. “With the staff and all of the students here, it’s more like a family. You get a lot of one on one time with teachers and everyone cares about you. You know just about everybody.”

Outside the classroom, Glasnapp keeps busy with athletics, playing basketball and baseball. He’s currently in the middle of hoops season and is looking forward to a road contest with Cornerstone Christian School in Bellevue, Nebraska, on Monday.