Jan. 3 Face of the Day: Otis the dog

Midlands Humane Society had a great 2020, and Otis the dog wants to start the new year great by finding a forever home.

Otis is a 3-year-old male German shepherd who arrived at the shelter as a stray. Shelter staff members say he is a well-behaved pup who is looking for a home with lots of space to suit his active nature.

They think he may have been an outdoor dog in his past life, so a big yard would be perfect for him. He doesn’t seem to have much experience with other dogs, but they say he will probably tolerate another dog about his size.

Otis’ adoption cost is $275, which includes a microchip, age appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands representatives say they’re overwhelmed with the support the shelter received in 2020, even in the face of a pandemic.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said “adoptions were up in 2020, and we are so happy that so many of the animals at Midlands were able to find their forever homes.”

The shelter also reached two of its goals for the year. The first one was to reach 20,000 followers on the Midlands Facebook page, which Nelson said they did.