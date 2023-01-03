Jan. 3 Face of the Day: Rainy the Cat

Rainy the cat would rather be spending these dreary days on a warm lap.

Rainy is a 2-year-old female domestic longhair who is currently available for adoption at Midland Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she arrived as a stray on Dec. 19 and is looking for her forever home. She has a beautiful coat and a loving demeanor. She loves hiding under her blanket, which will come in handy depending on how much snow we get. Her adoption fee is $95, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

The start of 2023 marked the end of Midlands’ annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which started the day after Thanksgiving. This year’s goal was $50,000 and they met it on New Year’s Eve. The shelter thanks the local pet loving community for their support once more. Midlands can have over 150 animals in its kennels at one time, and between medical costs, food, litter, toys and more, the costs add up. The shelter’s mission is to give homeless animals a second shot at life, and they couldn’t do as much as they do without the community’s support. They’re excited to see what 2023 has in store.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.