Jan. 30 Face of the Day: Emma Gardner

Emma Gardner has had many great experiences in high school, and she’s ready to have even more after graduation. Gardner, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. She started her education as a preschooler at St. Albert Catholic Schools but went to Kreft Primary School for a couple of years before transferring back when she was a second-grader.

She’s spent a lot of time in the land of the Falcons and Saintes, and in just a few months she’ll be leaving after graduation. She’s excited for her future, but she’s also feeling nostalgic as the end of her time at St. Albert is coming to a close.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “I’m going to miss being here, seeing the art on the ceilings, talking to the teachers and seeing my friends. It’s a real tight-knit community here.”

Gardner is grateful for her time at St. Albert, and she said she’s been blessed with several great opportunities in the classroom and beyond. She’s taken a number of honors courses and has had many positive experiences while being a part of several extracurricular activities. Gardner is involved in choir, National Honor Society, drama, speech, band and also competes on the school’s cross country team. In 2018, Gardner said she was the first St. Albert student to be selected to the all-state honor choir.