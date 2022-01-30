Jan. 30 Face of the Day: Scooby

What would Scooby do? He'd order Valentine's Day Wag-A-Grams for two.

Scooby is an 3-year-old male chihuahua mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is a typical chihuahua who is extremely loving of the ones close to him, but can be standoffish with strangers. Once he warms up to you, though, he'll be a pal for life.

Midlands recommends a quiet household with older children who can respect his boundaries. His adoption fee is $250, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Midlands is currently gearing up for its annual Wag-A-Gram fundraiser. Area romantics can surprise their loved ones with office or home visits by an ambassador dog from the shelter. The cost is $45 and includes a Valentine's note, a long stem red rose and cookie. For $15 more, a stuffed plush dog toy will be added to the order.

Go to midlandshumanesociety.org to register online or visit the shelter in-person to reserve a spot. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

-- Joe Shearer