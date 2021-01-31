Jan. 31 Face of the Day: Melinda Pedersen

Melinda Pedersen keeps things running behind the scenes at St. Albert Catholic Schools.

Pedersen is a Council Bluffs native. She attended St. Albert and graduated high school in 1993. She then moved south to study art at the University of Alabama.

She grew up a Hawkeye football fan, but her time in college made her share allegiance with the Crimson Tide. She said it’s definitely a good program to be a fan of, having recently enjoyed them beat Iowa rival Ohio State in the latest college football championship.

She wonders if she is bad luck, though, as Alabama didn’t win any national titles while she was enrolled. “We have both Iowa and Alabama flags flying outside our house,” she said.

Pedersen is still a member of the Falcons and Saintes family, having worked at St. Albert for the past 13 years.

She’s had multiple roles over the years, starting out as an associate in the pre-k 3 classrooms. She used to work maintenance in the summers and also served as the elementary school secretary before most recently taking the position of assistant to the school’s leadership team.