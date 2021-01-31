Jan. 31 Face of the Day: Melinda Pedersen

Melinda Pedersen keeps things running behind the scenes at St. Albert Catholic Schools.
Pedersen is a Council Bluffs native. She attended St. Albert and graduated high school in 1993. She then moved south to study art at the University of Alabama.
She grew up a Hawkeye football fan, but her time in college made her share allegiance with the Crimson Tide. She said it’s definitely a good program to be a fan of, having recently enjoyed them beat Iowa rival Ohio State in the latest college football championship.
She wonders if she is bad luck, though, as Alabama didn’t win any national titles while she was enrolled. “We have both Iowa and Alabama flags flying outside our house,” she said.
Pedersen is still a member of the Falcons and Saintes family, having worked at St. Albert for the past 13 years.
She’s had multiple roles over the years, starting out as an associate in the pre-k 3 classrooms. She used to work maintenance in the summers and also served as the elementary school secretary before most recently taking the position of assistant to the school’s leadership team.
It takes a lot to run a school, and Pedersen helps keep things running smoothly, performing numerous tasks and managing administrative communications. She said the students, staff and the sense of community keep her coming back year after year.
“It’s like family,” she said. “It’s home here. It’s just that simple. I’ve been in this building most of my life.”
Outside of school, Pedersen is a lover of all things outdoors. She and her husband have a fifth wheel camper and enjoy exploring the country on camping trips. They also have a reserved spot on the Missouri River that they frequent.
Social distancing hasn’t been an issue for her, as she spends a lot of time away from the crowds and out in nature. She’s also an avid reader and loves page-turning science fiction novels.