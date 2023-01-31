Jan. 31 Face of the Day: Toby the dog

Toby the dog is an energetic pup looking for a family as active as he is. Toby is an 11-month-old male border collie mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave.

Shelter staff members say Toby is “the sweetest boy and is ready to be an awesome buddy to his new adopter.” His breed is always eager to get to work, so potential onwers should be able to get him lots of exercise and take him on adventures. His adoption fee is $250, which covers a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and neutering.

In other shelter news, Midlands thanks Lewis Central’s leadership students who came by the shelter Thursday to volunteer. They cleaned out can kennels, tidied up around the place and did dishes. The shelter can have over 150 animals at any given time, so volunteers help keep the ship moving straight.

Give Midlands a call if you or your organization would like to schedule some volunteer time.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.