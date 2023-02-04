Callie the dog is letting area animal lovers know that certain dogs are on special for Valentine’s Day at Midlands Humane Society.

Callie is an 11-month-old female German shepherd and retriever mix who is currently available for adoption at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave. Shelter staff members say she “is an outgoing, sweet girl.”

She’s been around kids and other dogs while growing up. She’s looking for a household that will let her be the energetic puppy she deserves to be. Her adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying.

In other shelter news, Midlands has some pups that have been around for a while and really could use a home to call their own. To help them out, Midlands is letting adopters pick their adoption price for certain dogs during the “Be My Valentin” sale.

All eligible dogs can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt, and they will have a “<3” symbol next to their names. Callie isn’t one of the dogs available for this offer, but plenty of her friends are.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.