Jan. 4 Face of the Day: Joey Splichal

Joey Splichal had a good winter break, and now he’s ready to get back to work in and out of the classroom.

Splichal, 13, grew up and still lives in the Persia countryside. He’s been a student in the Tri-Center Community School District since preschool, and he’s now a seventh-grader at the middle school.

Splichal is a student-athlete playing baseball and competing on the wrestling team. He’s been playing baseball since he was a fourth-grader, both for the Trojans and a select team. His current select club is Training Days. He said he loves the game and wants to keep playing through high school and perhaps college. That’s why he is working on his skills now. He just recently got into wrestling, and he was spotted with some of his pals and fellow middle school wrestlers Tuesday evening as they helped the officials with timing during a quadrangular between the Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW and Southwest Iowa varsity squads.

Splichal said he had a merry Christmas and fun winter break from school. He said his family went to his grandma’s house just down the road for a Christmas Eve and then they hosted family from Lincoln, Nebraska, on Christmas Day.

Splichal said he’s looking forward to 2023 and elevating his baseball skills and learning more about the sport of wrestling.