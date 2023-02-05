Magnus the dog is letting area animal lovers know that certain dogs are on special for Valentine’s Day at Midlands Humane Society, including himself.

Magnus is a 1-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix that arrived to MHS as a stray on Oct. 31.

Magnus is a happy go lucky ball of energy, according to MHS staff. He loves to learn! He is very treat motivated and picks up training quickly, which is great since he lacks in the manners department. Magnus can get a bit weary with fast movements and new people, so he needs a little longer than most dogs to get comfortable.

He is playful and loves a good game of fetch. He is ready to be someone’s new best friend. Adopters can pick their adoption price for Magnus as part of the “Be My Valentine” sale; the fee includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying.

In other shelter news, Midlands has some pups that have been around for a while and really could use a home to call their own. To help them out, Midlands is letting adopters pick their adoption price for certain dogs during the “Be My Valentine” sale.

All eligible dogs can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt, and they will have a “<3” symbol next to their names.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.