Jan. 5 Face of the Day: Bryant Asher Highhorse

Bryant Asher Highhorse is ready for a successful 2023.

Highhorse, 8, is a Council Bluffs native and a second-grader at St. Albert Elementary School. He’s been a Falcon since preschool, and he’s been having a great time since. He has an older brother, Aiden, who is a recent graduate from St. Albert, and he has an older sister, Rowan, who is a fifth-grader. He is currently in teacher Abigail Hunter’s classroom, and he said his second grade year is going smoothly.

Highhorse is a year-round athlete, playing football, basketball, soccer and baseball. He loves being active, competing with friends and getting better at different skills. He wants to keep playing sports as he gets older and he definitely wants to be a part of the Falcons’ varsity athletics when he gets to high school.

Highhorse said he had lots of fun over his recent winter break. Besides Christmas activities, he said he enjoyed having a sleepover at his grandma’s to build gingerbread houses. He also hosted a sleepover with some of his pals. After plenty of fun and plenty of rest and relaxation, Highhorse said he’s glad to be back at school.

Wednesday afternoon, Highhorse was seen running around the elementary gym with his friends and peers as a part of the after school Kidz Kare program. He played some dodgeball and shot some hoops with his best pal, Dominic Kia. He said it was nice seeing so many people after being away for nearly two weeks over break.

Highhorse had a great 2022, and he’s hoping things are even better in the new year.