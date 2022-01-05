Jan. 5 Face of the Day: Kelly Boyle

Kelly Boyle has taught all over Council Bluffs, but he’s now enjoying calling himself a Titan.

Boyle was born in Sioux City, but he grew up in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Hayden Catholic High School in 1995, then returned to Sioux City to study education as a history major at Briar Cliff University. Boyle said having a “passion to help other people out” was one of the reasons he decided to pursue teaching as a career.

“It’s all about connecting with the kids, building relationships and helping them do the best that they can,” he said.

He graduated from Briar Cliff, where he also played basketball, in 2000 and found his first teaching job in Council Bluffs. He taught at Thomas Jefferson High School for seven years before meeting his wife, Katie, in Sioux City. He then taught at Sioux City West High School for five years before moving his family down to southwest Iowa.

Boyle taught at Abraham Lincoln High School for a couple years before making his way to Lewis Central High School, where he’s been for six years. Boyle said he’s enjoyed teaching all over, and that Lewis Central has been a great home for him.

“Lewis Central is a great place to be,” he said. “It’s a great place for students, as well as teachers. We have a good learning environment where students can achieve and pursue their post-high school goals and dreams.”

Outside of teaching, Boyle and his wife keep busy raising their daughters, Lainey and Lauryn, who are a fifth-grader and freshman, respectively, in the Papillion-La Vista Community School District. He is hoping his students have a great year of learning in 2022, and he’s also hoping his beloved Nebraska Cornhusker football program takes a step in the right direction next season.

— Joe Shearer