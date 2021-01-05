Jan. 5 Face of the Day: Maggi Grover

Maggi Grover’s time in high school has inspired her to pursue a career in education.

Grover, 17, is a native of Council Bluffs, and she’s been a student in the Council Bluffs Community School District for the entirety of her education. She started at Bloomer Elementary School and later attended Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently in the middle of her junior year. She has a younger brother, Tobias, who is an eighth-grader at Kirn, and she said it will be nice to have a year with him at A.L. when she’s a senior next school year.

Grover is active outside the classroom, working as a producer for the Lynx Pride Television YouTube channel and playing clarinet in the A.L. marching and concert bands.

She’s been a broadcasting student since her freshman year. She said her grandma is friends with Gerry Appel, the school’s journalism teacher and adviser, and Grandma pushed her to take an introductory course. Grover did, and she said she instantly fell in love with broadcasting.