Jan. 5 Face of the Day: Maggi Grover

Maggi Grover’s time in high school has inspired her to pursue a career in education.
Grover, 17, is a native of Council Bluffs, and she’s been a student in the Council Bluffs Community School District for the entirety of her education. She started at Bloomer Elementary School and later attended Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently in the middle of her junior year. She has a younger brother, Tobias, who is an eighth-grader at Kirn, and she said it will be nice to have a year with him at A.L. when she’s a senior next school year.
Grover is active outside the classroom, working as a producer for the Lynx Pride Television YouTube channel and playing clarinet in the A.L. marching and concert bands.
She’s been a broadcasting student since her freshman year. She said her grandma is friends with Gerry Appel, the school’s journalism teacher and adviser, and Grandma pushed her to take an introductory course. Grover did, and she said she instantly fell in love with broadcasting.
Appel later needed help staffing the school’s TV show and Grover took the job. Since then, she’s been telling the stories of Abraham Lincoln, as well as covering news across the city. She said it was an interesting experience being able to cover the presidential race over the past year or so.
She said her favorite moments were interviewing various candidates campaigning in Council Bluffs and covering the night of the Iowa caucuses. As a producer, she still writes stories while simultaneously taking care of things behind the scenes. She said her duties usually include making sure reporters are covering stories, teaching editing skills to newer students and making sure the studio equipment is ready for recording.
After high school, Grover said she wants to study to become a high school educator. She said there are many A.L. teachers, Appel included, who have made a great impact on her life, and she wants to do the same for future generations. She said she’s looking forward to the rest of her time at A.L., and she’s hoping things get back to normal sooner than later.
She said she’s eager to get the band back together as they transition into concert band season. The band hasn’t been able to travel for competition due to the pandemic, so she’s hoping they’ll be clear to perform during their next scheduled concert in the spring.
Grover came back from her winter break yesterday and she’s ready to finish the rest of her junior year on a high note. She hopes her Lynx family and the community have a great 2021.
— Joe Shearer