Jan. 6 Face of the Day: Adam Miller

Adam Miller is singing his was through the rest of his senior year.

Miller, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for all of his education, and he’s currently a senior at Lewis Central High School. His sister, Abby, graduated from LC two years ago.

Miller said he had a merry holiday season and relaxing winter break, and now it’s hard to imagine that his last year as a Titan is almost over.

“It’s a little stressful, because college is a whole new experience,” he said. “Especially moving out, since I’ve always been around here. It’s gonna be a big change, but I’ll be close to home, which will be nice.”

Miller said that looking back at his life at LC, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve loved it,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of kids transfer here over the years and they always say ‘this is the best school I’ve been to,’ so I’m very thankful that I’ve always been going to LC. I feel like it’s been a great opportunity.”

Outside the classroom, Miller enjoys performing and making music. He is a member of the LC band and choir programs. He plays the French horn, and he served as drum major this past fall in the Titan marching band. He’s also the vocal captain in the chamber choir and Syncopation small ensemble.

Miller recently auditioned for and made it into the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival, which takes place in Atlantic later this month.

Miller plans to attend Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, where he will study agricultural engineering. He said he’s always enjoyed building and working on things, and improving them.

He said it all started while playing with LEGOs as a kid. He then started tinkering with his bikes and, later, his car. He said it’s a nice mix of critical thinking and hard work. Unfortunately, he said his college doesn’t offer a band or choir program, but he’s hoping to find a club or group to continue performing with after high school.

Miller is looking forward to his future, but he’s going to savor his remaining time as a Titan. He hopes that his fellow seniors leave a positive mark on the younger classes, inspiring them to step up as leaders when they’re in his shoes.

— Joe Shearer