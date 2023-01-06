Jan. 6 Face of the Day: Dominic Kia

Dominic Kia is a ball of energy rolling into 2023.

Kia, 8, is a Council Bluffs native and a second-grader at St. Albert Elementary School. He’s been a Falcon since preschool, and he’s been having a great time since. He is currently a student in teacher Abigail Hunter’s classroom, and he said the first half of the school year has been good to him.

Kia plays football, basketball, soccer and baseball at St. Albert, which keeps him quite busy all year long. It’s a big commitment, but he said it’s always great working alongside his friends and teammates. He said he wants to keep playing sports as he gets older, and he dreams of the days he’ll hopefully be playing varsity sports in high school.

Kia and his classmates recently got back into the classroom following winter break. He said it was a “really good break,” and he did plenty throughout the holidays. He visited Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, went ice skating, hung out at his aunt’s house and celebrated Christmas at his grandma’s. It was loads of fun, but he said it’s nice to be back at school.

Kia was seen zooming around the elementary gym after school Wednesday during an after school session of Kidz Kare. He played dodgeball and basketball with his best bud, Asher Highhorse, and he was out of breath when approached for an interview with the Nonpareil.

He’s been doing Kidz Kare for a couple years now, and he said it’s a good way to be active and social before and after school. Kia’s end to 2022 was full of great memories, and he plans to make a lot more in 2023.