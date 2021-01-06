Jan. 6 Face of the Day: Edd and Donna Leach

Iowa Western Community College is excited to announce that Edd and Donna Leach have been selected as the 2020 Outstanding Alumni of the year.

Though Edd and Donna Leach began their studies at Iowa Western years apart, they made sure to finish together; graduating in 1989 with degrees in business and management.

Donna continued her education at Bellevue University, earning a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and business administration.

She put her degrees to work at positions with AmeriTrade and Smartpay before serving as the Director of Human Resources at Nexterna for many years.

Edd assumed leadership of the family business from his father in 1970. Under his guidance, Leach Camper Sales grew into one of the largest RV dealerships in the central US.

Leach Camper Sales has been a part of the Council Bluffs community for more than 50 years and is well-known for its outstanding customer service, loyal employees and signature catch phrase, “the coffee’s always on.”