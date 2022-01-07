Jan. 7 Face of the Day: Dominick Pauly

Dominick Pauly is ready to roll this bowling season.

Pauly, 14, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He attended Rue Elementary School until his sixth grade year, when he transferred to Heartland Christian School. He’s been there ever since, and he is currently a freshman in high school. Pauly said it’s been an enjoyable past few years as a member of the Heartland Christian family.

“It’s been good,” he said. “The people, the staff ... everyone’s been really nice.”

Pauly said he had a fun winter break and holiday season, and now he’s ready to get down to business as the 2022 high school bowling season is on a roll. As part of a multi-school co-op, Pauly is bowling on the St. Albert squad, which includes student-athletes from Missouri Valley as well. Pauly’s been bowling for about four years, and he said he’s eager to improve his skills while competing at the high school level.

Outside of school, Pauly said he loves being outdoors, excluding the recent frigid days. He also studies taekwondo at Sanders ATA Martial Arts in Council Bluffs. He said it’s been a good way to not just learn self defense, but also important principles of life, discipline and responsibility. He’s looking forward to a productive 2022, and he’s hoping the St. Albert bowling team sees great success this season.

— Joe Shearer