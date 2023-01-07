Jan. 7 Face of the Day: Jasper the dog

Jasper the dog is a sweet boy who would like to get his 2023 going by finding his forever home.

Jasper is a 1-year-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is "a goofy boy who is your typical German shepherd."

He is a big fellow who loves to give hugs. He could use a little basic training to curb his jumpiness, but he's very treat-motivated, so that will help. His adoption fee is $300, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

The start of 2023 marked the end of Midlands' annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which started the day after Thanksgiving. This year's goal was $50,000 and they reaches it just by New Year's Eve. The shelter thanks the local pet loving community for their support once more. Midlands can have over 150 animals in its kennels at one time, and between medical costs, food, litter, toys and more it adds up. The shelter's mission is to give homeless animals a second shot at life, and they coulnd't do as much as they do without the community's support.

Stay tuned for upcoming events and fundraisers in 2023.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.