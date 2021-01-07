Jan. 7 Face of the Day: Vivian Kvam

Vivian Kvam is ready to make her clients look good. Kvam, 35, was born and raised in Reno, Nevada, where she lived until she was 16.
That year, about 2001, she said her parents decided to make a big change for their family, and they moved to West Point, Nebraska, to start farming. It certainly was a big change, and a bit of a culture shock from Kvam, who went from living in a metropolitan area as a teenager to a town of less than 4,000.
“I mean, I was milking cows,” she said with a laugh. “I grew up on a cul-de-sac, with sidewalks and traffic and people.”
Her parents wanted a lower cost of living, and with their state bordering California, it was getting more and more expensive to live in Nevada. The family put up a map of the United States and marked off states that they thought would be a good place to move. After some research, it was a consensus that they should move to Nebraska. The family bought a 40-acre farm, and Kvam lived there until she was 17. She was homeschooled in Nevada and graduated early.
Realizing that rural life wasn’t for her, Kvam then moved to Omaha. Kvam had grown up dancing, and she actually commuted from West Point to Omaha five days a week to study and practice while still living on the farm. She had plans to be a ballet dancer and teacher, but she said life changes and injuries led her to choose a new path. She went back to school to pursue an art degree and she studied photography at Metropolitan Community College.
In 2006, Kvam met Council Bluffs photographer Machaela Clark at Metro and the two would cross paths several times over the following years, collaborating off and on for a number of projects and organizations. Today, Kvam and Clark work together as photographers and brand strategists. They are co-founders of Mac & V, their photo studio, and Tandem Works, their branding strategy and content creation business.
Kvam had originally joined Clark at her former business, Morrissey Photography, but when the two knew they were going to partner up for good they decided to rebrand to Mac & V. During her early years as a photographer, Kvam also worked with some major brands, including Taco Bell, Crayola and The Discovery Channel. She said the two are a creative duo with a keen eye for details and problem solving, and together they’re here to help companies tell their stories and look good while doing it.
Outside of work, Kvam loves traveling and can usually be seen hauling her teardrop camper across the country. She loves camping and seeing all the wonderful state and national parks this country has to offer. More about Kvam, Mac & V and Tandem Works can be found at mmorrisseyphoto.com and thetandemworks.com. The photo studio, 116 W. Broadway, can be reached at 712-485-4330.