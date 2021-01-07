Jan. 7 Face of the Day: Vivian Kvam

Vivian Kvam is ready to make her clients look good. Kvam, 35, was born and raised in Reno, Nevada, where she lived until she was 16.

That year, about 2001, she said her parents decided to make a big change for their family, and they moved to West Point, Nebraska, to start farming. It certainly was a big change, and a bit of a culture shock from Kvam, who went from living in a metropolitan area as a teenager to a town of less than 4,000.

“I mean, I was milking cows,” she said with a laugh. “I grew up on a cul-de-sac, with sidewalks and traffic and people.”

Her parents wanted a lower cost of living, and with their state bordering California, it was getting more and more expensive to live in Nevada. The family put up a map of the United States and marked off states that they thought would be a good place to move. After some research, it was a consensus that they should move to Nebraska. The family bought a 40-acre farm, and Kvam lived there until she was 17. She was homeschooled in Nevada and graduated early.