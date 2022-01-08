Jan. 8 Face of the Day: Abby Evers

Abby Evers is ready to hit the pitch for the Lynx this spring.

Evers, 18, is a native of Carter Lake. She attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before making her way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she studied and played sports for three years before transferring to Abraham Lincoln High School for her senior year.

Evers has been a lifelong soccer player with hopes to play in college, and she said she had an opportunity at AL that fit with her future interests. Evers said that although she’s been the new face around AL this year, the community and her teammates have made her feel right at home.

“It’s been awesome,” she said. “Everyone’s super welcoming. I’ve met tons of great people, great friends. It’s been an awesome senior year.”

She recently wrapped up the volleyball season in the fall, and she’s anxiously awaiting the melting of the snow to ring in her final spring sports season. Outside of high school competition, Evers is also a member of the Evolution club soccer program in Omaha, which keeps her busy traveling to tournaments and competitions throughout the year. Evers’ soccer career won’t end with AL, though, as she is going to Wayne State College to play at the next level. She’s also going to study to become a nurse.

Evers said she’s always been one to help others, and she feels like a natural career for her. She’s been taking nursing classes at Iowa Western Community College as part of the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Certificate Advancement Program. She said the early credits and education will be a great head start for her as she begins her next journey following graduation.

Evers keeps quite busy, but she’s ready for a night of fun with friends during the Abraham Lincoln Snow Ball this evening. She is one of 10 Lynx students on the Snow Ball court, and she said it was an honor to be selected to it despite only being at the school for a few months.

With graduation just months away, Ever said she plans on making the most of her senior year. She’s looking forward to making more friendships and hoping for a state soccer tournament run with her new teammates.

— Joe Shearer