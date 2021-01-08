Jan. 8 Face of the Day: Gabriel Patton

Gabriel Patton is a longtime swimmer, and he has his sight set on a state tournament qualification this season.

Patton, who turns 17 in March, was born in Guatemala but has lived in Council Bluffs for most of his life, having been adopted when he was about six months old.

He’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for all of his education, and he’s currently a junior in high school. Patton said that he’s a had a pretty good high school experience so far, despite the curveballs COVID-19 has thrown at him and his peers the past 10 months or so.

He said there were some obvious inconveniences between having to learn from home last spring and managing in-person learning this school year with pandemic protocols in place, but he said everyone seems to be pretty used to it now.

Outside the classroom, Patton is an avid swimmer. He’s been a club swimmer for nine years, and he’s been swimming for the Lewis Central swim team since he was a seventh-grader.

The team is halfway through the season, and Patton was looking forward to a meet at the Titan Hill pool yesterday evening. He said he competes in the 100-meter butterfly and freestyle events.