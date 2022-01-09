Jan. 9 Face of the Day: Emma Lee

Emma Lee is making many great memories during her last year as a Lynx.

Lee, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She was one of the first classes to open College View Elementary School and then attended Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently in the middle of her senior year. With just a few months left before graduation, Lee said it will be hard to leave the Lynx family; but she is excited for the opportunities that await her in college and beyond.

“It’s sad, but I’m also looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life,” she said.

Lee is planning on going to nursing school for college, but she isn’t quite sure where she will be attending yet. She’s been getting a head start on her career by taking nursing classes at Iowa Western Community College as part of the Certificate Advancement Program. She said she’s always loved biology and her nursing classes have reinforced that this is the career for her.

“I like the idea of helping people, too, so it just sounds like a career I’ll enjoy,” she said.

Lee is a member of the AL soccer team (she also ran cross country in the fall), and she’s getting pumped up for one last season with her girls. Before spring sports season, though, she has to get through the cold and snow of winter. One thing she was looking forward to, though, was last night’s Snow Ball winter dance at AL.

Lee was one of 10 students on this year’s Snow Ball court, and she said she is glad to be sharing it with so many other great friends and peers. She also said she’s grateful to be able to have social school functions like this after so many were canceled over the last two years due to COVID-19.

“I’m very to happy about it,” she said. “I can’t imagine not being able to have these dances for the seniors and everybody else.”

— Joe Shearer