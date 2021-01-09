 Skip to main content
Jan. 9 Face of the Day: Hunter Merksick
Jan. 9 Face of the Day: Hunter Merksick

In his second year as a Titan, Hunter Merksick is on a roll. Merksick, 15, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and he's currently a sophomore at Lewis Central High School. He attended Bloomer Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before changing districts for his high school years. Merksick said it was a little strange going to an entirely new district at such a pivotal social age, but after a year and a half in — and dealing with a pandemic for much of it — he said he's found his place as a Titan. "It was weird at the start of it all," he said. "But I've made some friends and I'm pretty comfortable here now. And I still hang out with people from [Abraham Lincoln] outside of school." Outside the classroom, Merksick keeps things rolling as a member of the L.C. bowling team. Merksick and his teammates had a great afternoon at Thunderbowl yesterday, as the Titan boys beat Clarinda 3,033 to 2,582 in their Hakweye 10 matchup. Merksick was nine pins behind team leader AJ Schiltz, rolling 460 over two games. He said he's enjoyed his time on the bowling team and is definitely looking forward to rolling for the rest of his high school career. "It's been really fun," he said. "I've had a lot of great experiences with a bunch of different people." Merksick loves watching professional football, and he's looking forward to the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. He's a Los Angeles Rams fan, and he's hoping they can take down division rival Seattle on the road. The Rams won their first matchup in November but lost their last round two weekends ago. Merksick is hoping L.A.'s vaunted defense shows up for their biggest game of the season.

