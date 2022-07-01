July 1 Face of the Day: James Wheeler

James Wheeler knows how to keep cool on these hot summer days.

Wheeler, who turns 14 on July 11, is a Council Bluffs native. He recently finished his eighth grade year at Wilson Middle School, and as he looks ahead to fall, he said he’s both nervous and excited about taking the step up to high school and going to Thomas Jefferson. He said he’s never been inside the building before, so he hopes he can figure his way around TJ during freshman orientation. And there will be many new faces, but he’ll be around friends and peers joining him from Wilson.

Wheeler is an avid gamer, and he said he’s definitely going to join the esports team. He said he also might look into trying out for the Yellow Jacket football team. He said having added freedoms and access to more variety of activities will be an interesting aspect to look into as he begins the next chapter in his life.

However, before he thinks about school, Wheeler is trying to have a fun, relaxing summer. He can often be spotted on Tuesday and Thursdays during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant parties, which are hosted in different neighborhoods each session throughout the season. Tuesday afternoon, Wheeler and dozens of other kids cooled off under artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation as water fountains sprayed along the Missouri River at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

He said he’s missed some recent hydrant parties, but he plans on making it to as many as possible as the summer goes on. The next party will be held at Lake Street and Arnold Avenue from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on July 5.

Wheeler said that aside from hitting up the hydrant parties he plans on just relaxing and enjoying his time off.

He said he doesn’t have any big Fourth of July plans, but he’ll probably cruise around his neighborhood to see the area’s fireworks displays. He said he’s more looking forward to celebrating his birthday the week after.

Wheeler is ready for a little more fun this summer, then he’s off for his high school journey.