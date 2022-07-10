July 10 Face of the Day: Ricky Damgaard

Ricky Damgaard wants to see more lacrosse in Council Bluffs.

Damgaard, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He was a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of his education, and he just graduated from Lewis Central High School this summer. Looking back at his high school experience he said there were ups and downs over the years, but he had some of the funnest times of his life in that span.

Damgaard credits the sport of lacrosse for making some of his best memories. He said he first picked up a stick, also known as a crosse, in the fifth grade and was instantly hooked. He said he played baseball, football and wrestled, but once he got into lacrosse, he knew he wanted to play it year round. He got his chops playing with the Omaha Lacrosse Club, a youth boys and girls recreational league across the river, and has never looked back.

By the time he was in high school, Damgaard and some classmates wanted to compete, but there were no teams in any of the Council Bluffs schools. He crossed the river and played for Papillion-La Vista for three years and competed with Millard North High School his senior year. He was joined by fellow Titans Blake Cyboron and Dillon Woods, who also graduated from LC this year.

This weekend, Damgaard joined fellow Omaha Lacrosse Club members in promoting the sport during the city’s Summerfest celebration at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. Amongst the rest of the event’s entertainment and activities, the lacrosse club had several stations laid out and players and coaches on hand to provide demonstrations and teach kids about the sport.

Damgaard said it’s a unique sport in that players both big and small can achieve greatness. He said when he first started playing he was a little guy, but once he started honing his skills he ended up schooling the bigger kids with his precision moves. He just hopes he can get kids to get just as passionate about the sport as he is. He also hopes that the sports grows enough to where Council Bluffs high schools can roster their own teams.

In the fall, Damgaard will be studying cyber security at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He said he started practicing coding at a young age at LC, and as he got older he figured he would make a career out of it.

He said he’s excited to start a new chapter in his life, but first he wants to enjoy the rest of his summer. That includes playing lots of lacrosse, and while he won’t be playing in an official capacity, he’ll be joining the “old man league” of 20-to-40-somethings in the area who love the game. More information about the Omaha Lacrosse Club can be found at omahalacrosseclub.com.