July 10 Faces of the Day: Stephen Allen and Mrs. Fluffers

Stephen Allen is certain that Mrs. Fluffers the cat will find her forever home this weekend during the Empty the Shelters adoption event at Midlands Humane Society.

Allen was born and raised south of Seattle. He later moved across the river from Council Bluffs, where he attended Omaha Central High School. After high school, Allen enlisted in the U.S Navy. He served for four years and then moved to Long Island, New York, where he spent two years.

During his time in New York, Allen volunteered at a cat shelter. It was then that he realized he wanted a career in helping animals. He moved back to Omaha more than a year ago, and he started a career at Midlands Humane Society. He’s been employed at the shelter for about the same time, working as a kennel technician.

With summer cat season in full swing, Allen is plenty busy making sure felines and dogs alike are getting their kennel spaces cleaned and stocked with litter, food or water, all while giving them attention with socialization. He also monitors the health of animals waiting for the adoption floor and communicates with the veterinary staff when he sees animals displaying symptoms or abnormal behavior.

He says there’s a special something about working with so many different animals on a daily basis.