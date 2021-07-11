July 11 Face of the Day: Deb Goodman

Originally from Council Bluffs, Deb Goodman continues to live in the great city today.

After teaching for 33 years for the Council Bluffs Community School District, Goodman retired and currently has her own consulting business. Goodman has been a part of the Iowa West Foundation since 2018, serving on the Education Advisory Committee.

She is also on the board of directors for the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, a member of Thomas Jefferson Hall of Fame Committee, and a volunteer for Iowa Western’s Black Tie Event.

Goodman advises visitors of Council Bluffs to check out Bayliss Park. She and her husband were co-chairs for the fundraising of the area, which remains special to her due to the variety of activities that take place in or around the location. You may also find Goodman at any local restaurant or on a porch with good food and good friends.

