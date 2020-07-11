July 11 Face of the Day: Maelie Rieken

Maelie Rieken lives out of town but loves visiting the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Maelie, 6, is a native and current resident of Oakland. She is the daughter of Marty and Kristy Rieken and the youngest of five siblings. Her four older brothers are Kasper, Kort, Keaten and Kyler, and they’re fellow students in the Riverside Community School District.

Maelie attends Riverside Elementary School, and she will be entering the first grade this fall. She said she loved learning under teacher Rachel Gunderson last school year, and she was sad when she had to finish her kindergarten year learning from home due to the impact of COVID-19.

Maelie’s favorite part of school is library time, so it wasn’t a shock to see her at the library in Council Bluffs yesterday afternoon with her mom and some of her brothers. She said they visit the library about once a month, and she’s always sure to stock up on plenty of books each time.

Yesterday she had her eye on titles from the “Heidi Hecklebeck” series by Wanda Coven and the “Bad Kitty” series by Nick Bruel. When she’s not reading this summer, Maelie is gearing up for the East Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca as a Clover Kids member in the Carson Commanders 4-H club.