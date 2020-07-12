July 12 Face of the Day: Kasper Rieken

Kasper Rieken loves sports, and he’s an all-seasons athlete.

Kasper, who turns 9 on Thursday, is a native and current resident of Oakland. He is the son of Marty and Kristy Rieken and the second youngest of five siblings. His three older brothers are Kort, Keaten and Kyler and his younger sister is Maelie, and they’re fellow students in the Riverside Community School District. Kasper attends Riverside Elementary School, and he will be entering the third grade this fall.

Donning a Riverside track and field shirt while visiting the Council Bluffs Public Library with some of his family Friday afternoon, Kasper said he is all in on playing sports. He stays active year round, participating in football, basketball, baseball and track. He said his favorite sport is football, and his family is full of die hard Iowa Hawkeyes fans. He said he is hoping that the college football season happens this year, despite the Big Ten Conference already calling off non-conference games for safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kasper said he’ll miss the annual matchup between the Hawkeyes and Iowa State, which will be the first time the state rivals haven’t played each other since 1976.