July 12 Face of the Day: Maverick the dog

Maverick the dog wants to be the top gun in your household.

Maverick is a 4-year-old male husky who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Maverick is a handsome boy who loves going on walks, being active and loving on his favorite humans. He should do okay with other dogs in a household as long as they’re calm enough, but cats are not recommended. Potential owners should have plenty of room for him to run around and use up his energy.

His adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.