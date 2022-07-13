July 13 Face of the Day: Kayden Salin

Kayden Salin is counting down the minutes to his birthday.

Salin, who turns 6 in four days, is a Council Bluffs boy and he’ll be a first-grader at Longfellow Elementary School next fall. He said his kindergarten year was great, and he’s looking forward to making new friends and meeting new teachers in his next year of school.

Salin was spotted outside a different school yesterday, though, as he and his cousins spent the afternoon splashing around outside Roosevelt Elementary School during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s hydrant parties. He said it was his second hydrant party of the season, and he hopes to get a few more in before the summer ends.

Salin is a big fan of swimming and hanging out on the water, and that’s exactly what he’ll be doing this weekend for his birthday. He said his family is headed to Carter Lake, their favorite place to hit the water in town, for a weekend of swimming and boating.

Before his summer is over, Salin and his family will be heading down to Texas to visit his uncle, Michael. He lives in the Dallas area and Salin said they’re going to do even more boating and swimming. He loves his family and fun in the sun, and he’ll be getting plenty of both on his vacation. Salin has plenty of adventures left this summer before getting back to the books.