July 13 Face of the Day: Nikki Tiarks

Community, creativity and culture are important to Nikki Tiarks, AVP of personal banking and area branch manager at TS Bank.

Tiarks has been in banking for over 20 years, with her experience ranging from personal banking, branch and regional management, operations, audit, compliance and training. She has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Buena Vista University and earned certifications from American Bankers Association School of Compliance and Dialogue Works. Tiarks is the mother of two sons and is married to her high-school sweetheart.

TS Bank’s goal is to Ignite Prosperity in the communities it serves through reinvesting 10% of the bank’s pre-tax income back into the local community. The reinvestment is made in the form of sponsorships, grants to local nonprofits and educating the local youth through financial literacy efforts. Additionally, employees are encouraged to use their volunteer time off through serving on nonprofit boards, organizing events and volunteering their time and talent for community organizations.

Tiarks is the Board of Director’s chair for Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment and is a board member of the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony. She has been involved with arts organizations for more than 10 years.