July 14 Face of the Day: Kort Rieken

Audience or no audience, Kort Rieken is ready to put on a show this week.
Rieken, 10, is a native and current resident of Oakland. He is the son of Marty and Kristy Rieken and the middle child of five siblings. His three brothers are Kasper, Keaten and Kyler and his sister is Maelie, and they’re fellow students in the Riverside Community School District.
Kort Rieken attends Riverside Elementary School, and he will be entering the fifth grade this fall. Rieken is an all-seasons athlete, participating in swimming, taekwondo, basketball, baseball, football and soccer. He said he loves staying so active because he always has something to do and he enjoys the thrill of competition. He also said that being involved across so many different sports has helped him make a bunch of friends, and he enjoys working with them toward a common goal.
Rieken said he is excited to finish elementary school and move up to middle school so he can compete on a higher level in sports. His favorite sport is football, and he is a part of a family full of die hard Iowa Hawkeyes fans.
Rieken’s next competition won’t be that of an athletic type, though. He is a member of the Carson Commanders 4-H club, and Rieken and his siblings show animals at the Pottawattamie County Fair every year.
This year will be different, though, as the fair, held in Avoca July 15-20, has canceled grandstand shows, food and commercial vendors, and postponed the queen coronation contest due to lingering safety concerns with the coronavirus. Only 4-H and Future Farmers of America events will go on as planned.
Rieken said it’s disappointing because a big part of the county fair is the social aspect between 4-H clubs and letting the public see all the hard work they’ve put in this season. The show will go on for him, however, and he is ready to show sheep he helped raise on his grandpa’s farm.
He said the 4-H experience has taught him a lot about agriculture and responsibility.
“It’s cool working with animals and working with your hands,” he said. “Doing stuff that makes for better communities.”
Rieken said he has a sense of pride at the fair each year, being able to show everyone just how much work he put into his projects and animals. Although there won’t be nearly as many people there to witness the fair’s offerings this year, he said there is still work to do and he is ready to give it his all.
