July 14 Face of the Day: Svetlana Stange

Svetlana Stange is a new face in the 100 Block dining scene.

Stange, 19, has lived in Council Bluffs for most of her life, but she was born in and lived in Moscow, Russia, until she was 2, when she was adopted. She’s been here ever since.

Stange was homeschooled through high school and she is currently a culinary arts students at Iowa Western Community College. Stange said she grew up with a big family, so help was always needed in the kitchen and that led to her passion for cooking.

She’s spent two years in the classroom at Iowa Western, and now she is using her knowledge in a practical setting, interning as a cook at Barley’s. Stange said it’s been an amazing, eye-opening experience working in the kitchen so far. She said the kitchen staff is really close, and they all rely on each other when the tickets are rolling in non-stop on busy nights.

Stange said she is exploring her options for when she graduates from Iowa Western. She likes the idea of being a traveling private chef and caterer, which would let her see the country — and perhaps the world — while working on her craft. Like many of the folks who get into the culinary industry, Stange would like to run her own restaurant someday.

When she’s not in the classroom or kitchen, Stange loves being in the great outdoors. Camping, hiking, swimming and more, summer is surely the season for Stange. She said she loves hitting up Hitchcock Nature Center and the Lewis and Clark Monument trail for walks in nature. And as the hot days roll on, she said she’ll be looking forward to a lot of pool time.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.