July 14 Face of the Day: Will Stuck

Will Stuck spent years hiring performers for library programming and now he’s the one being booked for gigs.

Stuck is based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, and he spent 24 years working in the city’s public library system. Most of those years were spent in youth services, from coordinating youth programming in St. Joe and running his own youth department at his library. During his time at the libraries, Stuck brought in several local, regional and national acts to perform shows as part of the youth services programming. He also did a lot of storytelling, himself, while doing weekly kid’s book readings.

With the inspiration from the variety of performers who came through the library and his experience in working with kids, he started to develop a knack for live performance. He said it wasn’t long before parents and even hired acts began to ask him when he was going to start doing his own show.

Having two young children at home and a stable job that he loved with the library, Stuck said it was hard to conceive of giving up his full-time job to go on the road. He started developing his own act, though, and he performed at libraries around his area. Stuck also did library training, so he was often shuffled around Missouri to help train librarians and other staff. That gave him a chance to grow his presence, and it was working. More and more people were wanting to see him perform, but his full-time job limited his availability.

But a fateful day 10 years ago gave him a new outlook. Stuck suffered a heart attack, which he thankfully recovered from; however, that brush with mortality made him wonder if he was really doing what he was supposed to be doing. Well, after a few more years of working for the library system and honing his live performance skills, Stuck made the move to leave his library job to become what he calls an “edu-tainer.” It’s now been five years of full-time performing, and Stuck said it’s been an amazing experience so far. He’s performed all across the country at libraries, schools and more. He has 52 shows plans in six states this summer alone.

His set is a mix of improvisational storytelling, humor and education, with plenty of audience participation opportunities for the kids. He said that his job lets him still be a part of the library system without being “tethered” to one place. This allows him to bring the impact he had on his local youth departments to those across the U.S. Stuck said libraries have become so much more than book lending facilities, and that they provide necessary access to resources in communities.

Stuck was seen at Bayliss Park Wednesday morning, as he was booked to perform during the city’s Recreation On-The-Move event. More than 100 children and their families and guardians laughed and clapped as Stuck did his thing.

With the help of audience participation, Stuck wove a humorous tale where the kids imagined a silly-looking catlike creature. He told jokes, sang songs about a late bug friend and took on an audience member in a scientific challenge.

Following his performance, Stuck said summer youth programming is a big part of what draws more kids to libraries to keep up with their reading during their breaks from school. He said kids who continue reading each summer continue to maintain and bring up their reading levels versus those who don’t. He also said it’s just a great way to enrich the lives of kids in the community.

Stuck isn’t just for kids, either. He is an experienced emcee who can give keynote lectures, conference presentations, festival entertainment and more. He also still works as a librarian trainer and also does other workplace training. More information about Stuck and booking information can be found at willstuck.com.