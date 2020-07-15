July 15 Face of the Day: Everly Davis

It was definitely ice cream weather Tuesday afternoon, and Everly Davis made sure to enjoy a frosty treat with her family. The last time the Nonpareil met up with a member of the Davis family, Everly’s sister, Sophie, now 7, was interviewed for Face of the Day in January of this year. She was in the middle of her first grade year at Franklin Elementary School and said she couldn’t wait for Everly to become old enough to go to school with her.

Everly, a Council Bluffs native, was 3 at the time but is now 4, getting her closer to elementary age. Davis and her family wanted to beat the heat yesterday afternoon and they did so by taking a trip to Tastee Treet for some ice cream and other goodies. She was joined by her mom and dad, her sister and their older brother, Logan, who will be an eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School in the fall.

They all seemed to have their personal preferences for which flavors and styles of desserts they desired. The youngest Davis decided to go with vanilla soft serve topped with sprinkles in a styrofoam cup. The family enjoyed their treats at a shaded, distanced picnic table, taking in the gentle breeze blowing along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail as they ate.

Everly is hoping to have some more fun and tasty adventures this summer.

