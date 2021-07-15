July 15 Face of the Day: Tag the dog

Tag the dog is hoping someone says “you’re it” and gives him his forever home.

Tag is a 3-month-old male hound mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff members say he is a “cutie who should fit in well with most families.”

He can be vocal and high-energy, so apartment life is not recommended. The shelter also suggests new owners provide him with puppy training classes to help him with manners and socialization skills with other dogs. His adoption fee is $400, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29. Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021. Nelson said to check the Midlands Facebook page for more announcements concerning the car show and gala.