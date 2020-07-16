July 16 Face of the Day: Jeanette Johnson

On Wednesday after 38 years, Jeanette Johnson celebrated her last day of working at The Daily Nonpareil.
Johnson, of Council Bluffs, has worn many hats in her time at the Nonpareil, the last of which as the paper’s human resources manager. To thank her for all of her hard work and dedication to the company, the Nonpareil staff celebrated Johnson’s last day with a special lunch.
Tom Schmitt, Nonpareil president and director of local sales, worked with Johnson for 20 years and said she would be missed.
“I can’t think of a single person she hasn’t helped in some fashion and she’s been one of the key people I’ve always been able to count on for anything in my nearly 20 years at The Nonpareil,” Schmitt said. “She has been an outstanding employee and a fantastic friend.”
Thanks for everything, Jeanette. Best wishes from all of us at The Nonpareil!
