July 16 Face of the Day:

Matt Scheidle is driven to help kids.

Scheidle was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where he attended Lewis Central High School. He graduated in 2011 and went across the state to study psychology at Luther College in Decorah. He graduated in 2015 and moved back home, where he worked in a hospital setting for a few years.

He then joined is wife, Edison Elementary School kindergarten teacher Kayla Scheidle, in the Council Bluffs Community School District as a behavior specialist, and he’s been with the district ever since. He is currently the behavior consultant for the summer school program at Longfellow Elementary School.

A few years into the job, Scheidle said it’s a perfect fit for him.

“I’ve always liked working with kids,” he said. “And when I started studying psychology I realized there was a big need for people in the field helping kids learn their social skills and regulation skills. And when I started working in the schools I found out that this is what I love. Helping kids get through their day, helping families get resources that they need … it’s what I’m passionate about.”