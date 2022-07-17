July 17 Face of the Day: David Farris

From “The Starry Night” to “Wheat Field with Cypresses,” David Farris practiced yoga amongst hundreds of classic Vincent van Gogh paintings this weekend.

Farris lives in Omaha, but he took a trip across the Missouri River Saturday morning to start his day with some yoga in Council Bluffs. It wasn’t just any yoga class at a studio, though. Farris joined a group of about 20 people for a yoga session inside the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at the Mid-America Center.

“Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. This month, the exhibit is offering yoga classes on weekend mornings, inviting area yogis to “Gogh with the flow” and stretch out amongst the immersive display. It’s a class open to all skill levels, and the sessions are easy going as to let the yogis take in the art experience.

Farris is friends with Mandee Peterson from Lotus House of Yoga, who led Saturday’s class, which is how he came to learn about the event. He said he’s taken classes at some pretty cool locations, but nothing quite as unique as the setting inside “Beyond Van Gogh.” He said he’s been practicing yoga for about six years, and he’s found it to be a calming, yet strengthening hobby.

Following the yoga class, Farris said he was looking to get his heart rate up and was looking forward to a nice, long bike ride.