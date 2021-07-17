 Skip to main content
July 17 Face of the Day: Devan Gearhart
Devan Gearhart is having a smashing summer so far. Gearhart was born and raised in here in town and was a student in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Devan Gearhart is having a smashing summer so far.

Gearhart was born and raised in here in town and was a student in the Council Bluffs Community School District. He attended the old Washington School, Kirn Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, graduating in 2012. After doing “a little bit of everything” after high school, Gearhart has found himself back with the district.

He is a paraeducator at Wilson Middle School, but he’s been spending part of his summer at Longfellow Elementary School for the summer program.

He said he grew up having family with special needs, and he enjoyed helping them out as a kid. Gearhart said he enjoys doing the same now, and is always looking out for his students.

Gearhart said he’s excited to see the renovations at Wilson Middle School, noting how both students and staff will benefit from the school’s facelift.

Outside the classroom, Gearhart is quite the gear head. He’s a passionate demolition derby driver, and he’s looking forward to some upcoming events.

Next weekend, he’ll be letting dirt fly as he participates in the Figure 8 races at Westfair and after that he’s off to the Iowa State Fair to throw down in his Buick LeSabre for the demolition derby.

Gearhart said he’s ready for a few more thrills this summer before the next school year arrives.

-- Joe Shearer

