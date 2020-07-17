July 17 Face of the Day: Nichole Dasher

Nichole Dasher oversees a lot of residents in her line of work, and she’s here to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Dasher is an Omaha native but has lived in Council Bluffs for the past 11 years. She attended Omaha Bryan High School and later attended Iowa Western Community College for nursing school, graduating in 2011. She was certified as a licensed practical nurse and shortly after began her career at Bethany Lutheran Home, an assisted living and nursing care residence at 7 Elliott St. in Council Bluffs.
In 2014, Dasher was certified as a registered nurse, and she continues her work at Bethany to this very day.
Dasher has served as Bethany’s infection preventionist for the past four years. She runs the facility’s infection prevention and control program, which extends to both residents and staff. Her job is to treat residents with any type of infection and stop the spread.
Her crew also provides education to staff members on proper protective equipment use and keeping any sickness coming in or out of the building. The goal is to keep anything spreading from one resident to another, as well as keeping workers from bringing anything to or from home with them. She said it’s an especially-important process now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bethany has several protocols in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Dasher also serves as the staff’s CPR instructor.
Dasher said she found her calling after her mother was diagnosed with cancer. She said she was inspired by some of the nurses who she said took excellent care of her during treatment, and Dasher decided that she wanted a career that allowed her to help others in a similar fashion.
She said she’s loved her time at Bethany, and thinks of it as a tight-knit community between both residents and staff members. She says everyone knows each other on a personal level, which makes taking care of and working with others even more rewarding.
“Everyone just really cares for each other here,” she said.
When she’s not working, Dasher loves spending time with her family. She’s been married to her high school sweetheart, Brandon, for 14 years. They have three children — Taylor, 9; Maddox, 4; and a 4-month-old named Miles. The family enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, so the quarantine life hasn’t been too rough on them. They own a boat, so they’ve spent a lot of time on the water in recent months.
Dasher said they love going all over the place, but their favorite lakes in the area are Lake Manawa, Carter Lake and Branched Oak Lake in Lincoln, Nebraska.
