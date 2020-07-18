July 18 Face of the Day: Leah Markel

Leah Markel is ready for a Rocky Mountain adventure next month.

Markel, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at a Titan Hill Intermediate School, where she will be a fifth-grader in the fall. She said she has really enjoyed her time at the school and she plans on making the most of her last year of elementary school.

Like many other kids her age, Markel said she’s a little nervous about making the change and stepping up to middle school next year. She said she’s made a lot of friends at Titan Hill and she loves studying science and history.

Markel is gearing up for a her annual outdoors family vacation. Next month, the Markels will be heading west to visit Colorado.

Markel will be joined by her parents, Kristin and Matt, her younger brother, Owen, 8, and their family dog, Sully.

She reminisced about last year’s vacation to Moab, Utah, where the family hiked countless miles across the area’s vast and scenic national parks. She said she is excited to see some mountains next month.

