July 18 Face of the Day: Rowdy the dog

Rowdy the dog still likes to party, but he’s looking a forever home that will help him shed a few pounds.
Rowdy is a 7-year-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is a sweet, big guy who is ready to give all the love he can give.
He’s put on a few extra pounds, so Midlands suggests his potential adopters will give him proper exercise and diet regimens to get him back in shape.
His adoption fee is $175, which includes microchipping, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.
In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29.
Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021.
Nelson said to check the Midlands Facebook page for more announcements concerning the car show and gala.
More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.
The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.
— Joe Shearer