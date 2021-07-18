July 18 Face of the Day: Rowdy the dog

Rowdy the dog still likes to party, but he’s looking a forever home that will help him shed a few pounds.

Rowdy is a 7-year-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is a sweet, big guy who is ready to give all the love he can give.

He’s put on a few extra pounds, so Midlands suggests his potential adopters will give him proper exercise and diet regimens to get him back in shape.

His adoption fee is $175, which includes microchipping, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29.

Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021.